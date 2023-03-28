Barrie woman found with open bottle charged with impaired driving after Hwy 11 crash: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Molly Frommer
Police say a driver found with an open bottle of liquor in the vehicle crashed into a wooded area on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Monday evening.
According to Orillia OPP, officers responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. to the area of Line 14 after the vehicle was unable to negotiate the off-ramp turn and crashed into a wooded area.
Police say the 34-year-old driver was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with drugs and alcohol - a blood alcohol level over 80, driving with an open container of liquor, and driving with no licence.
The driver had her licence suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded.
