Barrie woman killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in New Brunswick
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A Barrie woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick on Sunday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report officers and firefighters responded to a collision shortly before noon on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salisbury.
The RCMP says the 70-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital.
A 61-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were also in the vehicle and taken to the hospital with what the RCMP believes are non-life-threatening injuries.
The relationship among the three individuals wasn't provided.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of the Barrie woman's death.
-
7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigationA drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.
-
Man killed, four people injured in head-on collision near CampbelltonOne man is dead and four people, including two children, are in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Campbellton, N.B.,Tuesday evening.
-
Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland releases third album, talks Martimes rootsHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is known for countless movies and T.V. shows, but the Biritsh-Canadian actor with Maritime roots has another passion — music.
-
Two people from North Bay charged with drug trafficking, other offencesTwo people from North Bay have been charged with several offences following a motor vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, police in Kirkland Lake said.
-
Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre sets ambitious goal to support operationsManitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre treated a record number of animals last year and the organization has set an ambitious fundraising goal in February to support their work.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateOn Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked in B.C., with over 60 per cent of patients in hospital now testing positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons.
-
'They're so gross': Saanich students spread 150 salmon carcasses along local creekA unique school outing in Saanich allowed kids to get their hands dirty on Monday.
-
Prince Edward Island to put up $12.2 million for potato diversion, destructionMore details about funding for potato growers on Prince Edward Island, including $12.2 million from the provincial government, have been released amid the ongoing export ban to the United States.
-