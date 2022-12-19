Barrie woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Clearview, three others hospitalized
Provincial police say a Barrie woman died in a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township late Monday afternoon that left three others with serious-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the crash involving a pickup truck and passenger vehicle happened around 4:40 p.m. between Richardson and Strongville Road.
They say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old Barrie woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passengers, a 47-year-old Newmarket woman and a 48-year-old Scarborough woman, and the lone driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old Clearview Township man, were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police and technical collision reconstructionists are investigating what caused the deadly collision.
Investigators ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre consoleOntario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.
-
Utility company offers tips to prepare for possible power outagesA significant winter storm is forecast to hammer much of central Ontario later this week and into the holiday weekend, prompting a utility company to provide tips on preparing for possible power outages.