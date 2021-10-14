Barrie woman 'no longer considered missing' after month-long disappearance

Police say the whereabouts of a Barrie woman reported missing one month ago have been confirmed.

"Cassandra Purnell is no longer considered missing by Barrie police," the service tweeted on Thursday.

The 27-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Sept. 14 or 15, and police put out an appeal for help to locate her more than two weeks later.

Barrie police said she was located in Toronto by Toronto Police.

They did not provide any further details.