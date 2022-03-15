Barrie woman 'pays it forward' with free meal for those in need

Patricia Parker is a single mother who experienced some tough times, and now she hopes to "pay it forward" by helping those in need.

"I was a single mom. I raised both of my children on my own. We had some very, very rough times."

Six hundred and fifty people live on the streets across the City of Barrie, and Parker aims to let even a small percentage of them know they are not forgotten by organizing a free meal.

"We're hoping for 50 homeless to attend," said Parker, administrator for Helping Hands for the Homeless. "It would be magnificent if they could. We want to get the message out to them that there are people out there who care about them very much."

She has been busy collecting donations to purchase the food and rent space at a community centre for the free meal.

"It's just going to be a sandwich, a dessert, then coffee and tea as well, then we're going to be giving care packages and clothing away."

Parker is also accepting donations, including toiletries and clothes, to make goody bags for those who attend.

And Parker isn't alone, several volunteers with Helping Hands for the Homeless will help with the event, set up and takedown.

She said her own experiences pushed her to give back.

"We were never actually homeless, but there were times we didn't have any heat, we didn't have any hydro, we were the next thing to being homeless," she recalled.

The East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie will welcome individuals this Saturday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Contact Patricia Parker via email to donate.