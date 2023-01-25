Barrie woman released from custody 8 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The woman accused of seriously injuring three people crossing a Barrie intersection in December has been released from custody.
Cassie Korzenko has been behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since her arrest following the pedestrian collision on December 1.
She faces three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.
The three pedestrians were initially airlifted to a trauma centre and have since been released. They are reportedly "improving."
Korzenko was bailed out by a surety on Wednesday. She had been on a waitlist for a bail bed with the Salvation Army program.
The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.
