Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 plays
The third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
The 51-year-old mother said she plays the lottery every couple of weeks but said this was only her third time playing Lotto 6/49.
"Two days after I purchased it, I checked it using the OLG app, and I was in pure shock and excitement. I couldn't believe after only three times playing [that] my numbers came up," Cherutti said.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
She told her boyfriend the good news, followed by her daughter.
"She was so excited for me," she said.
Cherutti won the second prize in the February 4 draw with the ticket she purchased at Zel convenience on Cundles Road in Barrie.
"It's something I never thought would happen," she added.
Still overwhelmed by her luck, Cherutti is mulling over how to spend her money.
"I might buy a new car, some new furniture and pay some bills," she concluded.
Lotto 6/49 offers a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 per play.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.
-
Place Des Arts design wins big at world renown architecture awardsA local architecture firm is celebrating a big win from the 2023 Global Future Design Awards.
-
Inmate at psychiatric centre in Saskatoon dies: CSCAn inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.
-
Doctors shortage: Calls to talk about retaining Nova Scotia doctorsAs Nova Scotia tries to recruit doctors and health professionals amid a nationwide shortage, some believe more conversations need to happen to retain the professionals we already have.