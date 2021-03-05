A Barrie woman has retirement on her mind after winning $100,000.

Janis Harwood said she always plays Encore, and it finally paid off after she matched six of seven numbers in exact order for the big win in the Dec. 25, 2020, Lotto Max draw.

The 66-year-old said she found out about her good luck on New Year's Eve using the OLG Lottery app. "I cried in disbelief."

Harwood is an insurance industry worker who hopes to treat her family with a trip to Disney World when the pandemic ends.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Bryne Drive in Barrie.