A Barrie woman who went missing nearly two months ago has been found safe.

Barrie police started looking for 26-year-old Nicole Pawis after reports that she left her apartment on Dec. 11 and didn't return.

Police said the woman took her dog with her, along with his food, bed and other necessities to care for him.

The woman's mother, Jamie Dennis, pleaded with her daughter last week to let her know she was safe.

On Monday, Dennis told CTV News she's "extremely grateful" and credits the public with helping to find her daughter.

Police said Pawis contacted them herself, and did not want her whereabouts to be revealed.

