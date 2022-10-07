Barrie woman wins $1 million with lottery ticket

It was the extra zeroes that gave Deborah Ineson a glimpse into her future.

When Ineson said told a friend she'd won $1,000, her friend told her to look again.

"My co-worker checked my ticket using the OLG App," the Barrie woman said. "She said 'Oh my God, look'."

"And when I saw the app display, I thought it was a $1,000 win at first. She corrected me and pointed out the additional zeroes," said Ineson, who had just won $1 million.

"It was a lot to process," Ineson said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The administrative worker says her family was skeptical when she told them about her big win. "I had to show them a screenshot for them to believe me," she said. "They are so happy for me."

Ineson plans to buy a new house and do some travelling with her winnings. "I'd love to explore Spain and Italy," she said.

"I was a little worried this was too good to be true," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Livingstone Street in Barrie.

