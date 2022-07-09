Barrie women compete in 'Amazing Race' type competition
Members of a social media group looking to connect with like-minded women battled it out on Saturday in a competition modelled after a popular reality show.
Barrie Female Friends is a Facebook group started by Fallon Mariano during the pandemic. With many forced to isolate, the group was created to create a sense of community and help women in Barrie build new friendships.
The group held its biggest event on Saturday, holding an 'Amazing Race'- styled competition throughout Barrie.
"Amazing Race is not just an American TV show, but it's also a Canadian TV Show and the support for Canada, and we just thought bringing people together would be a really good way to connect with other people within Barrie and make friends," said Mariano, the group's founder.
Competitors worked their way across many checkpoints throughout the city, having to complete various challenges to move on to the next.
"I hope that everybody just gets a really great experience and just have a lot of fun and to make friends because that is the whole purpose of our group is to connect with other women within our community," said Fallon.
For more information on the group, you can click here.
