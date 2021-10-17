Barrie youth group holds climate change rally

More than a dozen people marched in Barrie on Sunday, demanding action for the environment.

The group started the march at City Hall before heading to Meridian Place where speeches were given.

Kaylyn Wilkinson is the media coordinator for Simcoe County Environmental Youth Alliance, who says the group is advocating for climate change and action.

"We are Barrie youth marching to get our voices heard in the upcoming greenhouse gas reduction plan," says Wilkinson. "We're trying to get people in the government and officials to take immediate long-term action towards the climate crisis," she says.

Wilkinson says the group wants climate justice for marginalized communities who have been negatively affected by the climate crisis.

"It matters for a lot of reasons. It is our future," she says. "Things need to change and I'm hoping that with campaigns like this, action will be taken by the government."

Since 2019, the City of Barrie has been developing a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sylvie Potje, who is also a part of Simcoe County Environmental Youth Alliance, says that it's important for youths to participate in discussions about the environment.

"There is a greenhouse gas reduction plan being made by the city and we just really hope that it will be very effective," Potje says. "We're really hoping that the youth can be involved as a voice in making this plan because ultimately it is our future, and we really think that we have the right to make decisions about it," she says.

The group says they will be planning similar demonstrations in the future.