BarrieLicious kicks off with more than 40 participating restaurants

The 28-day stay-at-home order won't interfere with this year's BarrieLicious that kicks off Friday, and runs for 17 days.

The food festival has undergone a name change and is now going by LocalLicious, promoting smaller, independent restaurants in Barrie.

More than 40 participating restaurants will offer curbside pickup or takeout.

Menus have a fixed price of $15 to $30 per person and generally include an appetizer, soup or salad and an entrée, complete with dessert.

Barrie's premiere food festival will end on April 25.

A full list of participating restaurants is available here.