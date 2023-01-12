Barrington high school threat was a hoax: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a recent threat towards a high school in Barrington, N.S., is not legitimate.
Barrington RCMP responded to a report of a threat to the Barrington Municipal High School on Oak Park Road around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police learned that a student had received a message through social media from a person she didn’t know. According to the RCMP, the message said there would be a shooting at the high school "at a future date."
Since then, police say they have been collecting information and evidence as they investigate the threat.
Investigators have determined the threat originated from another country and “was a hoax intended to cause panic.”
Barrington Municipal High School was closed since the threat but reopened Thursday.
Police say officers will be at the school in an effort to reassure students, parents and staff.
