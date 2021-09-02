Barrington, N.S. man, 37, wanted on provincewide warrant in relation to bank robbery
Mounties in Nova Scotia have issued a provincewide warrant for a 37-year-old man in relation to a robbery in Barrington Passage, N.S. last week.
Gordon Jack Hein is described as six-foot-two inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a visible neck tattoo that says "Merisa Taylor" on his right side, according to police.
"Officers have made several attempts to locate Hein and the public is asked to call police immediately if he is seen," said the release.
Police say Hein may be armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him.
According to a release issued last week, Barrington RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank on Highway 3 in Barrington Passage.
Police say a man entered the bank and advised employees that he had a weapon. The man was given money and left the bank on foot. No one was injured.
