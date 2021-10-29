Barrydowne Road near the Kingsway reopens following collisions

Barrydowne Road near the Kingsway in Sudbury has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon.

"Thank you for your assistance and patience," police tweeted,

Original story:

A three-vehicle collision near the site where a downed hydro pole has closed the Kingsway at Barrydowne Road on Friday.

Greater Sudbury Police tweeted that one of the disabled vehicles is blocking the road.

"One individual being assessed by paramedics," police said. "Motorists will experience delays in the area as one vehicle is disabled and blocking the roadway. Please find alternate route if possible."

Earlier on Friday, Greater Sudbury Hydro announced a broken hydro pole would close Barrydowne Road, from the Kingsway to Westmount Avenue, until around 6 p.m.

"A contractor hit a guy line and snapped this hydro pole near (Tim Hortons) on Barrydowne Road," the utility tweeted.

"Our crews are on scene to immediately replace this VERY busy and important pole. No outages expected, but Barrydowne will likely be closed to thru traffic until about 6 p.m. tonight."

Traffic along that section of Barrydowne is already limited because of ongoing construction work, limiting vehicles to one lane in certain areas.

In a news release, Greater Sudbury said all traffic will be rerouted via detour signs. Traffic on the Kingsway will take Falconbridge Highway to Auger Avenue.

Detours are in place for GOVA bus routes, the city said:

Route #2 Barrydowne/Cambrian & Route 103 Coniston:

- Outbound: Rerouting will be right on Kingsway servicing Marcus Drive, left on Falconbridge Road, left on Auger Avenue, left on Gemmell Street and right on Barrydowne Road regular routing.

- Inbound: Rerouting will be left on Gemmell Street, right on Auger Avenue, right on Falconbridge Rodd, right on the Kingsway, and left on Barrydowne Road regular routing

New Sudbury Local #23:

- Outbound: Rerouting will be left on William Street to Gemmell Street, straight through Gemmell to auger Streets and right on Auger Avenue to Falconbridge Road.

- Inbound: Turn right on Falconbridge Road to Kingsway, turn right on Kingsway to the lights left on Barrydowne Road up towards Costco then follow regular routing.