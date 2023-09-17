Base Borden honours anniversary of Battle of Britain
A memorial was held at Base Borden on Sunday, honouring the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
The memorial took place at the Air Force headquarters at the base and paid tribute to those who fought in the battle during the Second World War.
Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, while members of the Canadian Armed Forces made speeches to honour those who were lost but never forgotten during the battle.
"There were dozens of organizations here today laying wreaths, and it is a great way to honour those who could not be here," said Bill Sergeant, Chair, RCAF Association 441 Huronia Wing.
During the Battle of Britain, more than 100 Canadians took part in the battle that started on July 10, 1940 and ended on October 31, 1940.
A memorial honouring the Battle of Britain is held each year at Base Borden.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.
-
FortisBC users will soon see a drop in natural gas pricesBritish Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.
-
Gusty winds complicate B.C. wildfire fight, but human-caused blazes also a factorGusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts.
-
Students urged to update immunization records to avoid school suspensionSecondary students in Simcoe County and Muskoka are urged to update their immunization records with the health unit or face possible suspension from school.
-
Teenager found dead along Gregoire Lake victim of homicide: RCMPRCMP have identified a teenage boy as the victim of a homicide found last week along Gregoire Lake, about 35 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.