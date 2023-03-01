BASE jumper rescued from Squamish, B.C., cliff after getting caught in tree
A BASE jumper was rescued near Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday after getting their parachute tangled in a tree on the Stawamus Chief.
The mishap left the thrill-seeker dangling over a steep cliffside at the popular outdoor destination.
Members of North Shore Rescue worked alongside Squamish Search and Rescue on what crews described as a "highly technical" operation that required hoisting the individual off the mountain with a helicopter.
In a Facebook post, North Shore Rescue said the BASE jumper had become "stuck on down-sloping snow covered slab with significant fall hazard."
"A single rescuer was inserted using the Petzl Lezard (lanyard device) and anchored to a tree," the volunteer organization wrote.
"The rescuer made their way to the subject, packaged him in a harness and they climbed back to the insertion point while attached to the anchor."
The tricky rescue took several hours, but everyone involved made it out safely.
-
No event centre funding in provincial budget as Bettman visits CalgaryThere was a lot of money flowing in Calgary's direction in Tuesday's pre-election budget, but one item missing from the list was funding for a new event centre. Despite Danielle Smith supporting the project, her government is not committing any cash at this point.
-
'Lucky to be alive:' Video captures moment transport truck slammed into suspected stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401Aman Kumar says that he feels “lucky to be alive” after colliding with a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 401 amid icy conditions last week.
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicideThe family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Seed library locations sprouting across Cambridge as home garden popularity growsAmong the stacks of books at the Preston Idea Exchange, you may be surprised to find stacks of seeds too.
-
Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature sessionGovernment House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.
-
No charges against Windsor police officers after man injured while in custody: SIUOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found officers did not commit any criminal offence in connection to a man’s injuries sustained while in police custody.
-
Paleontology, Equine Studies, Forensic Science among class options for Sask. Distance Learning Corp.The newly created Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask. DLC) announced its course options and plans for staffing for the 2023-2024 school year on March. 1.
-
London Police Service opens new Community Foot Patrol officeThe London Police Service has announced the opening of a new Community Foot Patrol office located on Dundas Street. The new office will serve as a home base for London, Ont.’s Community Foot Patrol Unit officers who provide policing services to the downtown and Old East Village areas.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena project compared to Roman colosseum in public information sessionThe City of Saskatoon continued its pitch to the public about the planned downtown arena at a community information session at the Roxy Theatre Tuesday evening.