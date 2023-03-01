BASE jumper rescued from Squamish, B.C., cliff after getting caught in tree

A BASE jumper was rescued near Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday after getting their parachute tangled in a tree on the Stawamus Chief.

The mishap left the thrill-seeker dangling over a steep cliffside at the popular outdoor destination.

Members of North Shore Rescue worked alongside Squamish Search and Rescue on what crews described as a "highly technical" operation that required hoisting the individual off the mountain with a helicopter.

In a Facebook post, North Shore Rescue said the BASE jumper had become "stuck on down-sloping snow covered slab with significant fall hazard."

"A single rescuer was inserted using the Petzl Lezard (lanyard device) and anchored to a tree," the volunteer organization wrote.

"The rescuer made their way to the subject, packaged him in a harness and they climbed back to the insertion point while attached to the anchor."

The tricky rescue took several hours, but everyone involved made it out safely.