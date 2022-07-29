Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
Major League baseball great Fergie Jenkins was back in London to throw out the first pitch at Friday's London Majors game.
Jenkins pitched for the Majors for two years in the 1980s after his days in MLB were over. At the time he was living in Blenheim.
“It was great playing here, I was 40 and still in good shape at the time,” says Jenkins.
“At the time I made a 60/40 deal which meant 60 per cent of the gate would go to help cancer research.”
Jenkins spent the morning touring historical Labatt Park in London which are the oldest baseball grounds in the world.
Raised in Chatham, Ont. Jenkins who is almost 80 years of age, now lives in Texas.
He played in the big leagues for almost 20 years, mostly with the Chicago Cubs.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.