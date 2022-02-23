Baseball returning to the city after 963 days, Vancouver Canadians say
After nearly 1,000 days off due to COVID-19, baseball is coming back to Vancouver.
The Vancouver Canadians say fans can expect to be back in the stands at Nat Bailey Stadium in April for the team's home opener.
The tentative schedule released Tuesday also includes games on Mother's and Father's days, and over the Victoria Day, Canada Day and B.C. Day long weekends.
The schedule is subject to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions, so fans may not be able to attend if the rules for venues change again.
For now, though, the team is slated to play its first game on April 19. That game will be 963 days after the last game was played in the stadium on Aug. 30, 2019.
The full schedule includes the traditional nine post-game fireworks shows, as well as some "Family Fun Sundays" and other upcoming events.
There will be 66 home games this 132-game season, according to a news release from the team, which will start the season on the road.
"The organization is excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark after a two-season hiatus due to COVID season cancellations and extended border closures preventing the team to return to Vancouver in 2021," the team said.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.
-
How cryptocurrency and government relief packages could impact your tax returnsAs direct investing and cryptocurrency gain momentum with new users, experts say it’s important to keep good records of exchanges for tax purposes or you could risk being audited.
-
Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expertAlberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.
-
Following court ruling, Laurentian University cooperating with auditor general's officeProvincial politicians say they are making progress getting missing documents the auditor general had been looking for as part of her forensic audit into the insolvency at Laurentian University.