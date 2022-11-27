Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, crews from the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to the 2000 Block of Embury Street for reports of a house fire.
When crews arrived in the area, there was visible smoke coming from the basement of the residence, according to a post by the RFPS.
The blaze was controlled in the basement as firefighters completed their search of the house.
No injuries were reported, the post said.
Firefighters continued to work on salvage and overhaul following the incident.
The fire will be investigated, according to the RFPS.
Crews on scene of a structure fire 2000 Blk Embury St. Smoke showing on arrival. Initial responding crew made entry and controlled the fire in the basement. Searches completed. No injuries. FFs continue salvage and overhaul. Avoid the area. Fire will be under investigation #YQR pic.twitter.com/9MvoNFkYWk— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) November 26, 2022
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
-
Union Station opens outdoor ice rink for holiday seasonSkaters can now lace up and enjoy the view of the CN Tower at Union Station’s ice rink for the holiday season.
-
Holiday celebrations continue in Bracebridge with Festival of LightsBracebridge's Festival of Lights returns for another season, putting holiday magic back into its downtown.