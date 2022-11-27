Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire

Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, crews from the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to the 2000 Block of Embury Street for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived in the area, there was visible smoke coming from the basement of the residence, according to a post by the RFPS.

The blaze was controlled in the basement as firefighters completed their search of the house.

No injuries were reported, the post said.

Firefighters continued to work on salvage and overhaul following the incident.

The fire will be investigated, according to the RFPS.

