'Basically a car on fire coming at us': Video shows alleged impaired driver missing front wheel on B.C. highway

Mounties are crediting two men with preventing a potentially dangerous situation after they followed an allegedly impaired driver who was travelling on three wheels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan, B.C.

A video shared with CTV News shows a white sedan showering sparks onto the highway as it travels northbound without its front driver's side wheel.

Stuart Carmichael was driving southbound with his friend and passenger Trevor Shewaga when they passed the hobbled 2002 Cadillac Eldorado around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"He was going about 30 or 40 kilometres under the speed limit," Carmichael said.

"You couldn't miss it," Shewaga added. "It was basically a car on fire coming at us."

The men, both of whom are in the military, decided to turn around and follow the white sedan to see if the driver needed assistance.

"You figure he's inebriated, but you never know," Shewaga said. "It could have been something medical."

The two men immediately got on the phone with the RCMP while Shewaga started filming the ordeal with his cellphone.

"We were giving police like a play-by-play saying 'now we're passing this street,'" Shewaga said.

"You could tell the car was getting worse because the sparks were getting worse as the car was getting lower and lower."

The friends followed the car as it turned in to the parking lot of a Ramada Inn in downtown Duncan.

The damaged vehicle was riding so low that it became stuck on a slight incline before its engine finally quit, the men said.

"We asked him if he was OK and he said, 'Yes, just having a wheel problem,'" Carmichael said, adding that the two friends were prepared to relay a description of the driver to police in case he took off on foot.

The driver of the damaged car tried to start the engine again, the friends said.

"He was trying to turn it over a couple of times," Shewaga said.

Within two minutes the police arrived and administered a roadside breathalyzer.

Shewaga and Carmichael said the man was eventually placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the police car.

"Through the investigation it was confirmed that the driver had consumed alcohol to a point where their ability to drive was affected," the B.C. RCMP said in a statement to CTV News. "Their vehicle was towed, and they were given a seven-day prohibition from driving."

Mounties are still investigating how and where the sedan lost its front wheel, and are asking anyone who finds the wheel or discovers damages consistent with a crash to contact police.

"The driver admitted driving from Victoria, and it's believed that the collision occurred somewhere between the two locations," the RCMP said.

The driver was released at the scene and police say it was "fortunate" that no one was injured.