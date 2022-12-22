Basket Brigade making the holidays better for 150 families

There was hustle and bustle inside the old Greyhound Bus terminal on York Street Thursday, as the Basket Brigade was packing up and starting to deliver food and toys for the 14th year.

“Lots [and] lots of food, we're bringing the turkeys or hams and a lot of nonperishables that have been donated throughout the community,” said Joe Cardillo, who started a London chapter of the international volunteer-run program.

“There's a lot of people [who] have been [through] tough times out there so we're not going to solve all the problems in London but hopefully we can bring a little hope to about 150 families this Christmas,” Cardillo added.

The program has helped over 1,100 families over the past 13 years, and this year needed a space to coordinate the two-day delivery of all the donations.

The Farhi family stepped in to offer the former bus station.

“London is our home and anything you can do to strengthen it, especially during the holiday season. We're always going to jump at the opportunities,” said Ben Farhi.

The brigade is a group of volunteers who will spend two days trying to give families a little hope for the holidays.

“The goal and we give everybody a Christmas letter that says, ‘Hey, take this from us this year with the idea that some year someday you can be on this side, providing food and hope for others,’ and that's our wish for everybody that we donate to,” explained Cardillo.

With treacherous weather expected Friday, Cardillo said they will be undaunted in finishing the task.

“We have 80 families today. 70 more tomorrow, so [it'll] be 150 and we'll be like postmen tomorrow. Rain, sleet, snow. We're [going to] do our best to get it out tomorrow,” he said.

The baskets include nonperishable foods, a turkey or ham, and even toys in some, all of which all come through donations.