Basketball camp for at-risk youth underway
The MH100 Youth Program’s first annual basketball camp for at-risk youth is happening this weekend.
The weekend-long event provides shoes, supplies and opportunity for about 50 youngsters taking part.
Program Founder and Event Leader, Mehari Hagos, tells CTV News participants will also be gifted back-to-school supplies, personal care packages, and a multitude of other essential items all made possible by the generous donations of community members.
“I remember my own situation, as a kid,” said Hagos. “Everything extra that you needed as a kid was not possible on welfare. I think we all need someone to believe in us.”
Hagos says the MH100 Youth Program was created over ten years ago after noticing a lack of city-support provided to youth within the Windsor-Essex region. The program looks to create opportunities for underprivileged children and teens within the Glengarry and West End neighborhoods that are at-risk and underserved.
The camp started Saturday, Aug. 7 and continues Aug. 8 at the Const. John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hagos adds a similar event takes place before Christmas.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.