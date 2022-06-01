Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

When varsity basketball coach Michele Belanger realized COVID-19 pandemic restrictions wouldn't be lifted for a long time, she decided to retire.

After 41 years of coaching the University of Toronto Varsity Blues women's basketball team, she said retirement was a tough adjustment.

“Cause it keeps you young," Belanger told CTV News during an online interview.

"You’re always around the 17- to 25-year-old category. You never feel like you’re ever aging."

Like many other Canadians in lockdown, she doing some home renovations when she got a call from the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. It was big news: Belanger would be inducted this summer, joining NBA all-star Steve Nash and Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove.

“I couldn’t believe it," she said.

"I thought wait a minute, these are big, big names that I’m being inducted with. Whoa, are you sure you got the right person?”

Belanger attended Ecole Secondaire Theriault in Timmins, played for Laurentian University and joined the University of Toronto as a coach in 1979.

She posted more than 850 coaching victories, an achievement that makes her family back home in Timmins proud.

“She’s so humble," said Josee Belanger, Michele's sister.

"She doesn’t share her accomplishments with us or talk about that. She talks about her love of basketball and her passion and she’s so well deserving for this award."

Josee said her sister's career might be an inspiration to others.

“Lots has changed since Michele started her career," she said.

"There (are) many more females coaching at a U sport level, at a higher level, but there’s still a lot of men and I think it’s going to help encourage young girls to look up to that and to just charge ahead and meet their goals.”

Michele said she's humbled by the Hall of Fame induction. It will take place in July in Toronto during a weeklong celebration of the sport of basketball.