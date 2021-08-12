Bat in Waterloo tests positive for rabies: public health

Public health officials in Waterloo Region say a bat has tested positive for rabies.

A Thursday tweet said the bat was in Waterloo.

"This is not unexpected as rabies is present in bat populations and the summer means heightened bat activity," the tweet said in part.

Information on protecting yourself and your pets from rabies can be found on the region's website.

A bat in Waterloo has tested positive for rabies. This is not unexpected as rabies is present in bat populations and the summer means heightened bat activity. For information about protecting yourself and pets visit https://t.co/1fdpWjcjpC pic.twitter.com/qQS0UH20vd