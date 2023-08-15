Bat tests positive for rabies after biting Norwich Township resident

A bat in Norwich Township has tested positive for rabies. It was sent for testing after biting a person in the area.

Only 5 per cent of Ontario bats submitted for testing have rabies. That sounds like a low number, but one of them recently found its way into the home of a Norwich County resident.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) said it's a reminder that this could happen at any time.

“If people are exposed to rabies and do become infected and aren’t treated, then the prognosis is death,” said Amy Pavletic of SWPH.

Pavletic added that although the patient wasn't completely sure they were bitten because bats' teeth are so small, any sort of contact is considered "exposure to the virus,” and to be safe, the bat was sent for testing and a rabies vaccine was administered immediately.

“Post-exposure prophylaxis - so it's after the exposure has occurred. So there's immune globuline which is part of this series that really gets your immune system to fight against the rabies virus and then a follow up of vaccination series," Pavletic told CTV News.

So how do you protect yourself?

If in contact with any wild or domestic animal, wash your hands or the wound right away with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately, and report it to your local public health unit.

Also, make sure your pets’ rabies vaccine is up to date.

“Whenever there is any type of animal exposure - so bite, scratch - even if it's from an animal that you know and you I know has their vaccines up to date - public health gets involved just to assess the health of that animal just to make sure that there is no possibility that rabies is transmitted,” she explained.

Pavletic added that you should not feed or touch wild animals, or let children near them. But if one does get in your house, like a bat, do your best to avoid contact and call wildlife removal services.