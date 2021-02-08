Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in Saturday's fatal crash between five vehicles on Highway 17.

Kathleen Willison, 42, was tragically killed in a collision that involved two passenger vehicles and three tractor-trailers north of her hometown of Batchewana Bay.

The highway was closed for 10 hours.

Willison was driving one of the vehicles when the incident happened.

No other injuries were reported.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigator is continuing the investigation and police said in a news release Monday morning that visibility was poor at the time of the crash.

No word on what caused the collision or if any charges are pending.