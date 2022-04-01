Batchewana chief 'elated' following papal apology

An apology from Pope Francis regarding Canada’s residential schools has some survivors in northern Ontario feeling hopeful it will lead to a path of reconciliation between Indigenous people and the Catholic church.

Chief Dean Sayers of the Batchewana First Nation said he was surprised to hear of the Pope’s apology -- and grateful it took place on a global stage.

"I was elated that he did apologize,” said Sayers. “I think the Pope has a huge responsibility to, when the limelight is focused on the event in Rome, that he does say something that will carry some weight."

Speaking on behalf of Bishop Thomas Dowd, who was travelling at the time of the announcement, Fr. Roch Martin, Vicar-General of the Diocese of Sault Ste Marie, said the apology marks a turning point in the path to reconciliation.

"We're all looking forward to the Pope's visit so that we can continue this journey together, this path that's begun of reconciliation and bringing forth a new beginning, a new opening,” said Martin.

Sayers is also looking forward to the Pope’s visit to Canada, as he has long called for an apology from the church on Canadian soil -- and directly to residential school survivors.

“I’m looking forward to an apology that provides substance,” he said. “An apology that will provide parameters for a roadmap, for a course, where we can, as peoples who are going to be living side by side, all flourish.

Irene Barbeau, president of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, reacted to the apology in a statement"

"We stand in solidarity with all survivors of residential schools and the sharing of these collective truths. We want to thank and honour the many courageous delegates who made the journey to the Vatican in order to share their stories and experiences with the residential school system."