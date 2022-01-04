Batchewana chief says child welfare compensation deal a good start

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers says the announcement from the federal government regarding child welfare compensation for Indigenous people harmed while in care will lay the foundation for future talks about Indigenous sovereignty.

The feds and First Nations leaders have come to an agreement in principle on a $40 billion settlement, which will see half go to children harmed in care and the other half to reforming the child welfare system.

"We really have to use this opportunity to get mileage out of the expectation we have in regards to our reserve jurisdictions," said Sayers.

"We want to make sure we have the acceptance and the support and the financing for the eventual law that we will be implementing."

Grand Chief Joel Abram of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians said reforming the child welfare system is as important as the compensation for those harmed in care.

"At the end of the day, we want to make sure again that there's no more discrimination against First Nations children and to make sure we're not overrepresented in the child welfare system anymore," said Abram.

Sayers said with regard to individual compensation, which works out to $40,000, it should depend on the person's experience in care.

"I think that would be the minimum," he said. "I think there needs to be compensation based on the uniqueness, the experience of the children (and) the experience of their families."

"We can't have a one-size-fits-all," he added. "So the $40,000 per child, I think is something that needs a lot of attention."

Abram agreed, adding that will likely be part of the final agreement.

"There will be escalators for trauma and those sorts of things, whether it's abuse or what have you," he said. "I think that's definitely going to be part of the final agreement is having those escalators in there."

Sayers said while it's great to have the cooperation of the Canadian government, Indigenous people are intent on asserting jurisdiction over First Nations matters – adding they will not wait for Canada to grant that.