Batchewana First Nation elects first new chief in more than 15 years

The election results are in and Batchewana First Nation members have selected Mark McCoy as their new chief.

McCoy triumphed over long-time chief Dean Sayers by 406 votes, according to results posted by the band early Saturday morning, following Friday’s election.

Sayers had been Batchewana's chief since 2006. McCoy was elected councillor in 2021.

McCoy earned a total of 689 votes with 11 ballots rejected.

The following members have also been elected to council:

Agnes Bjornaa

Luke McCoy

Trevor Sayers Sr.

Ann Marie Tegosh

Gary Roach Jr.

Brenda Sayers

Carol Hermiston

Joseph Thomas Sayers

Forty candidates ran for the eight councillor positions, each councillor elected earned more than 260 votes with 15 councillor ballots rejected.