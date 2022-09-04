Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration

Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. This is among the first pow wows to be held in the community since pandemic restrictions were lifted. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.

“We encourage people from all around the world to come and dance with us, dance with our ancestors. We have some incredible, talented dancers that can share how to dance. We have incredible drum groups here,” Chief Dean Sayer of the Batchewana First Nation said.

First time visitors to a pow wow may have questions about the regalia worn by the dancers. Chief Sayers said every piece has a story and a spirit attached to it.

“For me, the things that come to me are alive, and there’s a spirit, and they guide me, and accompany me and advise me, help me, and encourage me, and really create motivation and create pride in who I am.”

The tiny tots dance is for small children. Tradition dictates that they not be carried while in the dance circle–as this could be interpreted as an offering to the spirit world.

“They have special songs and they like to call in a special spirit that come in and tie to the families. And so, we don’t want to make that a strong connection between our newborn and that other world so to speak,” Chief Vernon Syrette told CTV News.

Chief Syrette also explained that the pow wow grounds are not for pets.

“The whole dance area we refer to as the Creator’s garden and we want to keep this place clean, and keep it good and hopefully the dogs aren’t going to be out biting anybody or anything like that. Just… safe, safety mostly, I guess, yeah.”

Because the pow wow bring in chiefs, elders and knowledge keepers from all over, both Chief Sayers and Chief Syrette said answers to questions about their people’s tradition can be easily found at the pow wow.

“Just make sure to bring some tobacco as an offering.”

The pow wow continues until Monday, Sept. 5, with many more events planned as the weekend continues.

More details on the pow wow activities can be found on Batchewana First Nation’s Facebook page.