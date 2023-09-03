Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow shares Indigenous traditions

For decades the people of Batchewana First Nation have gathered this time of year, to host their annual pow wow for the entire region’s benefit.

Warm weather helped bring hundreds to the Rankin Pow Wow Grounds, for what Batchewana Chief Mark McCoy called a great way to finish off the summer.

"The community looks forward to it every year, its one of the highlights of the year," said McCoy adding that it is the ideal event to promote community among band members.

"It's great to see the youth, it's great to see the elders – all participating, dancing, listening to the drum, sharing."

Among the youth in attendance were Reynelle Wemigwans and Jordan General.

10-year-old General told CTV News he thinks pow wows are "something people should visit as a way to see something new and different" if they've never been.

Wemigwans, 12, said her favourite part is "the dancing, and the drums" and that "people should come to pow wows because the food is really awesome here."

There are plenty of food vendors on hand – as well as those selling jewelry and apparel.

Marlene Martin sells a variety at ‘The Copper Mine,’ but specializes in items made from copper.

"It (copper) is symbolic to first nation's people, it’s used in various ceremonies."

As someone who didn't know much about her culture growing up, the items she sells comes with an explanation or story.

"Our kits that we have contains all the medicines. They ask what is this and this and that, so we explain to the... it’s all about teaching."

Elder, and former Batchewana First Nation Chief, Vernon Syrette said "That's why we have pow wow."

The event serve as a way to preserve Indigenous traditions, while also showing the beauty of the culture to people from all ages and all backgrounds.

"If you have any questions about the Native North American culture at a pow wow, everybody's a little different, but go ahead and ask," said Syrette.

The festivities continue Sunday at the Rankin Pow Wow Grounds.

For more information on the pow wow, visit the First Nation's social media page.