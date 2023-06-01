Bathroom exhaust fan believed to have caused $250,000 damage in Leamington fire

Local fire officials are suggesting residents routinely inspect and clean their fan units following a Leamington house fire.

Tenants who lived in a single story home in the 400 block of Oak St East were left homeless following a fire just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

“There was heavy black smoke coming out of the back of the building when fire fighters arrived,” said interim Leamington Fire Chief, Don Williamson.

Williamson said the fire originated in an exhaust fan in the bathroom.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause because of the damage, but it could have an electrical issue or dust in the unit ignited from the heat of the motor,” Williamson said.

Crews opened the roof of the home to get at the fire in the attic, and there was damage from the water and smoke.

Williamson suggested homeowners should routinely check exhaust fans and clean away any dust.

“Getting a timer switch on an exhaust fan can help prevent any possible issues,” he said.