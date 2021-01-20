A 22-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B. is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Petit Rocher West, N.B.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, Chaleur Region RCMP reported a two vehicle collision involving a car and a tractor trailer near Exit 326 on Highway 11.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car, travelling southbound, crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer travelling northbound.

A 22-year-old man, the sole occupant of the car, was reported dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A section of the highway was closed from 3:45 p.m. to about midnight, but has since reopened.

No charges are expected at this time, but police continue to investigate.