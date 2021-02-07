An Indonesian village was inundated by crimson-coloured water after flooding hit a fabric dyeing centre in central Java, sparking a social media frenzy. Calgary Flames down Edmonton Oilers 6-4 to kick off NHL season's Battle of Alberta A lead is preferable, but Mikael Backlund wants the Calgary Flames to feel and play as though they're going to win even when the team falls behind in a game. Slight dip in COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Windsor-Essex The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a slight dip in cases, with 15 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the region on Sunday. Cold snap to last until Wednesday: Environment Canada Most of the province is again blanketed in red "extreme cold" weather alerts due to a cold snap Environment and Climate Change Canada says will last the coming week.