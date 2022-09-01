Battalion eager for new season after successful training camp

With many veterans returning, the North Bay Battalion are looking to have another strong season.

After making it to the eastern conference finals last season, the Battalion were on the ice all week for the team's training camp.

Camp wrapped Wednesday and manager Adam Dennis told CTV News the players are eager for puck drop at the end of the month -- and to take care of some unfinished business.

"I think last year we earned expectations and it's something that we definitely want to build on," said Dennis.

"The focus is to get better every day. We came up short last year. We didn't achieve our ultimate goal so there is still room for improvement and we look forward to trying to do that."

The Battalion kick off the regular season Sept. 30.