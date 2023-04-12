Battalion gearing up for their second round matchup against Barrie

The North Bay Battalion will take on the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs, beginning Friday night.

The Battalion, Colts rivalry goes back quite some time and will be a big factor in this series according to Battalion head coach Ryan Oulahen.

"There's been a bit of a rivalry even to the Brampton days, with the Battalion and the Colts," said Oulahen.

"So, I don't think it's going to take long to feel that in this series and it should be a lot of fun."

The Battalion are back in the same position as they were this time last year, the team said it hopes that their experience plays in their favour this series.

"We know what it’s about, we know how to play in the playoffs now, especially having that experience from last year," said Battalion defenceman Ty Nelson.

"I think that's where our confidence kind of comes up, it's another year, another go around, and we're really excited about it."

Lately, there's been season-record high ticket sales at Memorial Gardens and the Troop’s players said they hope that continues against Barrie.

"We know if that they bring that energy, can bring that energy just as easy," said Kyle McDonald, a Battalion forward.

"It's really good having them, and they're going to be really big for us going down the stretch."