Battalion overagers making the most of their last OHL season

With less than three months to go in the OHL regular season, North Bay Battalion overagers Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Avery Winslow are soaking in what they have left.

"You don't really think about it, you just go out every day and you have your fun,” said Kyle McDonald, a forward and assistant captain on the team.

“It's going to be really exciting and hopefully we are playing for more than three months."

The trio’s efforts on and off the ice also aren’t going unnoticed by head coach Ryan Oulahen, who told CTV News that McDonald, Jackson and Winslow are valuable players.

"Anytime you can have three really good overage players -- guys that play a lot of minutes, guys that score on the score sheet, guys that have been with us and lead the right way -- that's what you get with all three of them,” said Oulahen.

All three players are assistant captains and said providing a leadership role is a privilege.

"It means a lot, because I know I used to look up to the older guys a lot when I was a young guy in the league asking a lot of questions, trying to learn,” said McDonald.

“Being that support system for them now it's really good for me and I enjoy helping them all out."

The troops are now looking to continue their push for top spot in the OHL and then make a deep run in the playoffs.

"We want to go as far as we can,” said Jackson.

“Mem cup, OHL championship, the standards high so I'm excited."