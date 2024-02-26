Battery Depot reopens on Albert Street following fire
After a fire destroyed much of the business last November, Battery Depot is reopening in Regina in a new location on Monday.
Now known as CAA Battery Depot, the business reopened its doors on Monday on the 200 block of Albert Street in the same strip mall adjacent to the CAA Albert North Store.
The fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 28 was deliberately set, according to Regina Fire. It's not known if any arrests in relation to the blaze have been made.
Firefighters battled flames on the inside and outside of the former building located on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street. The blaze was eventually brought under control in about two hours’ time.
“We are very pleased to be back in business at our new location to serve our valued customers and CAA Members,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan said in a release. “We’ve had many inquiries and calls regarding the reopening of our business which resulted from last November’s fire at the former location.”
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
-
Maple syrup season thriving during 'weird' weatherThe sap is flowing quickly at sugar bushes across Ontario.
-
Residents dealing with erosion react to N.S. abandonment of Coastal Protection ActNova Scotia residents react to the provincial government's abandonment of the Coastal Protection Act.
-
Young people more exposed to online hate than national average: Statistics CanadaMore than 70 per cent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 were exposed to online hate and violence in 2022, according to a new report issued by Statistics Canada.
-
Race to get passports underway for Arctic Winter GamesNunavut MP Lori Idlout has used her office to expedite passport applications for athletes attending the Arctic Winter Games because Nunavut lacks passport service, but she said she and her team were told to cease and desist.
-
Crown makes bold accusations in John Sedo murder trialCrown Attorney Jean Kim made bold accusations in a Newmarket courtroom on Tuesday during her closing submissions, suggesting John Sedo killed his wife, Helen, after a heated argument, dumped her body, and burned any proof.
-
Burger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at U.S. restaurants as early as next yearWendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happenWhen Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
-
Hunting season: Dryden Hunt making the most of his second opportunity with the FlamesCalgary Flames forward Dryden Hunt scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers, and it was a big one.