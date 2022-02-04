Battery of powered wheelchair died, leaving B.C. man sitting in oncoming traffic for hours: RCMP

A man sat in oncoming traffic for hours in Kelowna earlier this week when the battery of his powered wheelchair died, police in the city say.

In a social media post, the Kelowna RCMP said a constable found the man sitting in his wheelchair on Glenmore Drive Monday evening as the officer patrolled the area.

The constable "looped around," Mounties said, and asked the man what was going on. They say the man told the constable that his wheelchair battery died, and he'd been stranded on the side of the road in the cold for nearly three hours by the time the officer stopped to help.

The constable tried to arrange a ride for the man, the RCMP wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Instead, the officer called another Mountie for help, and together, they pushed the man and his chair back to the man's home.

A corporal helped to keep the road clear in front of them, ensuring everyone was safe.

The RCMP detachment's Facebook post was widely shared in the community, and while many comments praised the efforts of the officers involved, others questioned why no one else stopped to help in the three hours the man was stuck.