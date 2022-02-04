Battery of powered wheelchair died, leaving B.C. man sitting in oncoming traffic for hours: RCMP
A man sat in oncoming traffic for hours in Kelowna earlier this week when the battery of his powered wheelchair died, police in the city say.
In a social media post, the Kelowna RCMP said a constable found the man sitting in his wheelchair on Glenmore Drive Monday evening as the officer patrolled the area.
The constable "looped around," Mounties said, and asked the man what was going on. They say the man told the constable that his wheelchair battery died, and he'd been stranded on the side of the road in the cold for nearly three hours by the time the officer stopped to help.
The constable tried to arrange a ride for the man, the RCMP wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, but his efforts were unsuccessful.
Instead, the officer called another Mountie for help, and together, they pushed the man and his chair back to the man's home.
A corporal helped to keep the road clear in front of them, ensuring everyone was safe.
The RCMP detachment's Facebook post was widely shared in the community, and while many comments praised the efforts of the officers involved, others questioned why no one else stopped to help in the three hours the man was stuck.
-
What have Canada's premiers said about the trucker convoy protests?Several premiers voiced their concerns about the growing number of trucker convoy protests taking place across the country, calling on protesters to remain peaceful and respect Canadians’ rights and liberties during demonstrations.
-
B.C. man wanted for violent assault arrested a month laterA man who disappeared after being charged in connection with a New Year's Eve assault is back in custody a month after police warned the public to call 911 if they saw him.
-
'Completely inhumane': B.C. woman, premier, call for more healthcare fundingCanadian premiers, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, are asking the federal government to boost funding for healthcare, as another person comes forward in Victoria sharing her struggle with the shortage of family doctors in the region.
-
Vancouver health authorities warn staff to shelter and hide medical credentials during anti-vaxx convoyVancouver’s two health authorities are urging health-care workers to take defensive measures to avoid clashes with a convoy of anti-vaccination and anti-restriction demonstrators heading toward the city on Saturday.
-
A call for warm hearts to help with 'coldest night of the year'As Londoners come to grips with these frigid February temperatures, Mission Services of London wants people to think about those who have to bare these conditions overnight on a regular basis.
-
Accusations of dirty tricks boil over in final days of B.C. Liberal leadership campaignEven as votes are still being cast, the B.C. Liberals' leadership campaign has already landed in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condoPolice have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protestsWaterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.
-
Sask. storyteller working to preserve Indigenous culture and languageFebruary marks Aboriginal Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan, a time to share Indigenous teachings and cultural knowledge with younger generations.