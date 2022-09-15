Battery plant hurdle cleared with partnership between province and Indigenous groups

The Ontario government is partnering with southwestern Ontario Indigenous groups to help clear the way for infrastructure projects and investments, like the new battery plant.

Caldwell First Nation, the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and the Three Fires Group joined the province to establish the Three Fires Nations-Ontario Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table.

Provincial officials say this new joint table will advance billions of dollars in critical infrastructure, transformational investments, and clean energy projects in the region, while creating a space for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and partnership between First Nation leaders and the province.

“We are going to stand shoulder to shoulder with our First Nations partners to advance critical infrastructure projects and ensure everyone benefits from the opportunities that Ontario holds. Working together, we will build a better Ontario for the generations that follow us,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

A $5-billion investment was announced in March, 2022 to build Ontario’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant near Banwell and E.C. Row Expressway ion Windsor. The Stellantis-LG plant is hoped to be operational by 2024.

The province says recommendations from the table will help inform discussions and further advance partnerships between First Nations communities, the province, local businesses, and municipalities.

The agreement is expected to encourage more opportunities for qualified First Nations providers to support the procurement of goods and services across the province and further strengthen Ontario’s economy.

“The creation of the Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table will lead to enhanced collaboration between the Government of Ontario and area First Nation’s leadership, and I look forward to the important work that lies ahead,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

Chief Mary Duckworth of Caldwell First Nation says it is an historic marker for Caldwell First Nation and they are excited to work in lockstep with the province.

“We are ready to move at the speed of business and look forward to advancing the agenda together with the Premier and his team,” says Duckworth.