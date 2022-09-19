Battery storage facility in the Sault worth $300M could open in 2025

Tuesday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie will get an update on a $300 million battery storage facility that, if everything goes smoothly, could open in 2025.

Called 'Millgen,' it's a joint project between SB Energy, Bioveld Energy Ventures and the BMI Group.

It would create a 150-megawatt battery storage facility on repurposed land on Huron Street.

According to the report to Sault council, the facility would provide non-emitting energy capacity to the Ontario grid and increase the reliability to PUC and Hydro One infrastructure.

"Major investment will provide local construction jobs, ongoing operations and maintenance support," the report said.

"Project is in very early stages with community consultation planned through calendar Q4."

The project would "enhance Sault Ste. Marie’s position as an innovation leader in the energy sector," the report added.

"Site will require installation of grid equipment and battery components."

Public consultation would begin later this year, with construction beginning in 2023 with the aim of opening in May 2025.

Existing historic structures would be maintained and there would be minimal environmental, noise and traffic impact post-construction.

Read the full report here as part of the full council agenda.