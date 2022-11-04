Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four

In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.

The Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection was called Oct.11 after the riding's United Conservative Party MLA, Michaela Frey, resigned for Premier Danielle Smith to run.

Smith doesn't live in the region, but says she's dedicated to making sure the voices of the riding are heard.

"I think rural Alberta has felt like they haven't been listened to in the last couple of years and I wanted to make sure that they knew this is not a forgotten corner in my heart," the premier told CTV News.

"This is going to be a place that, I think, if we can solve some problems down here, we'll be able to solve them for the rest of the province, too."

Smith is one of five candidates running in the byelection.

Gwendoline Dirk, the NDP candidate, is a dedicated member of the community with a direct goal of doing what is best for residents.

"I’m part of the police commission, I’m part of Rotary, I’m part of Kiwanis and I volunteer at Saamis Immigration," Dirk said.

"I know people and they know me, and they know that I just really care about this community and I plan to stay here and build it and make it no longer the forgotten corner."

Barry Morishita is an ex-councillor and mayor for the City of Brooks, and is the current leader of the Alberta Party.

Part of his campaign for Brooks-Medicine Hat has focused on necessary services for the community.

"We need more investments in post-secondary and, I think, we have to look at our whole health care situation here," he said.

"We have to localize some of the decision-making and make sure that the province actually provides the services that this group and this sector of the province needs."

Bob Blayone is running for the Independence Party of Alberta.

With a history in politics, including time spent with the Alberta UCP, Blayone says he believes the key to moving forward for Brooks-Medicine Hat, and the province, is increased transparency.

"My hope is getting to be a voice of opposition and a voice of reason in the legislature," he told CTV News.

"People deserve transparency, accountability, integrity and respect and that's all. We need to just start having more conversations, so that's my hope."

The final candidate for the riding is Jeevan Mangat with the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta, who is supporting the choice of parents when it comes to education.

"We believe in parents’ choice," he said.

"We believe in home schooling, charter schools, private schools and public education."

The byelection is set for Tuesday, Nov.8, and advance polls for the riding are open until Saturday.

To find out where to vote, you can visit Elections Alberta's website.