Battle of property lines a 'nightmare' for Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club

Members of the Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club are speaking out after they say a construction company working nearby has been damaging their water infrastructure.

“Jackman Construction has made our lives very difficult,” said Thelma Ross-Saroyan, a member of the club. She called the situation a “nightmare.”

Ross-Saroyan said Jackman Construction, the contractors working at the site next to the club, is encroaching on their property and has ripped up their water pipe.

“When they were reaching out to pull out the tree roots, they also pulled out our watering system onto their property. Now they say that the watering system has always been on their property,” said Ross-Saroyan.

She said a water pipe ran alongside the fence on their property that was used to water the grass. The club said they haven’t been able to water the lawn in two years because of the broken pipe.

“[The grass] actually partially died,” said Jaipaul Dahnpaul, the president of the club. “They make our bowling a hell.”

Jackman Construction said the pipeline is actually on the other side of the property line.

In an email to CTV News, Eric Jackman, the president of Jackman LTD said: “We are restoring their property as per our city approved plans, and the owner of VIVE asked us to get some quote to restore their irrigation out of good faith to our neighbors.”

The developer, Vive Development said: “We have also been in communication with [Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club] team about the challenges they have faced due to their plumbing bleeding over the property line, and have tasked our construction manager, Jackman, to tender a third party to make the necessary repairs and restore the irrigation. This is underway, and we will continue to keep our neighbours in the loop as next steps are solidified. We look forward to our continued support of the KLBC and their athletes as they head into their next season in 2023.”

However, the club said they were originally told they would have to pay for the repairs.

“We can’t afford it because our income.This year we only have four members,” said Dahnpaul.

Ross-Saroyan said she wants to see Jackman Construction step up and take responsibility for their actions.