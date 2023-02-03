Battle tank being sent to Ukraine seen at Halifax airport

One Canadian Armed Forces tank being sent to Ukraine was seen on the tarmac at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Friday afternoon.

The Leopard 2 tank is part of a military hardware contribution Canada has made to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The tank was loaded onto a C-17 military aircraft that will depart late Saturday morning, the armed forces confirmed to CTV Atlantic Friday.

Canada is sending four Leopard 2 tanks in total — an announcement Defense Minister Anita Anand made on Jan. 26.

"These heavily armoured and highly protected vehicles provide soldiers with a tactical advantage on the battlefield, thanks to their excellent mobility, their firepower and there's their survivability," said Anand.

"These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia's brutal invasion."

Ukraine has been asking allies to offer up these military vehicles to assist its now nearly year-long defence against Russia, though the call has prompted concerns around escalating the conflict.

The Canadian government says it will send a number of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian troops on how to operate the tanks.

Germany and the United States announced on Jan. 24 they would also send battle tanks to Ukraine. American President Joe Biden said the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks. While Germany said it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own stocks.

