Battle to save 173 year-old home appears lost

A 173-year-old home south of Ingersoll is being demolished.

Elgin Hall, a pre-confederation residence and one-time home of Oxford County’s first MP, is being dismantled by an excavator.

The Mt. Elgin Ont. home at the centre of a preservation debate is owned by a housing developer.

For months, community advocates had petitioned Southwest Oxford Council to spare it from demolition.

Ultimately council voted against a heritage designation at a meeting on April 18.

Debbie Kasman, who led a community effort to save Elgin Hall, said its demolition Monday is bewildering given its historical significance.

“It is gobsmacking that there are people in the world that just don’t recognize that,” she told CTV News London from the scene.