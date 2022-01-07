Battlefords RCMP release sketches in search for assault suspects
Battlefords RCMP are hoping three sketches could lead to a break in an assault case.
On Nov. 7, 2020, a serious assault at a home in the RM of North Battleford was reported to Battlefords RCMP.
Police found a man who was "seriously assaulted" by three other men who fled in a white Dodge crew cab, according to an RCMP news release.
The victim, who was taken to hospital, suffered serious injuries, RCMP said.
The incident remains under investigation.
On Friday, RCMP released composite sketches of the three suspects.
"One male is described as having brown hair and yellowed, stained teeth. Another has what appeared to be a teardrop tattoo near his eye," the RCMP news release said.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact their local RCMP detachment or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.
