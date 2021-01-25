Extendicare Kapuskasing, where 27 residents and three staff have tested positive for COVID-19, has added staff to help cope with the outbreak.

"I can confirm an on-site physician has been added, from Sensebrenner hospital," Extendicare spokesperson Laura Gallant said in an email Monday. "A registered practical nurse and several PSWs were also added over the weekend."

Gallant said the home will continue to add staff as they are needed.

"This is a common practice for homes in outbreak to continue to increase staff levels on an ongoing basis," she said.

And in a news release Monday, Extendicare said they have been receiving additional support from health partners to ensure enhanced levels of care for residents.

"We are saddened to confirm that two residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away since the onset of the outbreak," the release said. "We have been in touch with these residents’ families to offer our heartfelt condolences. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community during this challenging time."

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, there had been no change in the number of positive cases.

"We continue to have 27 residents with active cases of COVID," the release said. "All residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support. We continue to have three active cases among our care team, all of whom are recovering in self-isolation at home until cleared by Public Health to return to work."

Ongoing resident testing and weekly staff testing continues, and, as advised by the Porcupine Health Unit, all negative residents will be re-tested Jan. 26.

"We are working with the Porcupine Health Unit to assist our clinical staff in educating and monitoring all infection control procedures to help limit virus spread," the release said.