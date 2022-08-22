Bay Block Party returns this weekend

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Bay Block Party is returning this weekend.

It's the fourth year the event has been held in North Bay's downtown and organizers are hoping more than 5,000 people will attend.

The all-ages event is free to attend, but non-perishable food donations to the North Bay Food Bank are being encouraged.

After two plus years of the pandemic, organizers told CTV News this weekend is about boosting the downtown and bringing people back together.

"Our core is really the heart of the community," said Ryan Humble, chair of Bay Block Party.

"There's a lot of local businesses downtown, it's important to support our local businesses. We've been doing this for a couple years, it's been well received by the community the last year we did this we had about 4,000 people attend."

He said they are close to the waterfront, so "blending the two together is essential for growth in the city."

"By inviting people down and having people down here it will be a great day," he said.

The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Organizers said there would be activities for all ages, a beer garden, food vendors and live entertainment.