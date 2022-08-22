Bay Block Party returns this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Bay Block Party is returning this weekend.
It's the fourth year the event has been held in North Bay's downtown and organizers are hoping more than 5,000 people will attend.
The all-ages event is free to attend, but non-perishable food donations to the North Bay Food Bank are being encouraged.
After two plus years of the pandemic, organizers told CTV News this weekend is about boosting the downtown and bringing people back together.
"Our core is really the heart of the community," said Ryan Humble, chair of Bay Block Party.
"There's a lot of local businesses downtown, it's important to support our local businesses. We've been doing this for a couple years, it's been well received by the community the last year we did this we had about 4,000 people attend."
He said they are close to the waterfront, so "blending the two together is essential for growth in the city."
"By inviting people down and having people down here it will be a great day," he said.
The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Organizers said there would be activities for all ages, a beer garden, food vendors and live entertainment.
-
State, feds investigate illness that's sickened, killed dogsState and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that's sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness.
-
Barn fire temporarily closes major Guelph intersectionThe Guelph Police Service temporarily closed a major intersection in the city’s north end Tuesday due to a barn fire.
-
OPP closes section of Highway 12 in Tay Township for collisionPolice closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Flags and flag poles stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park in North Middlesex, Ont.Middlesex OPP are investigating Tuesday after two flags and two flag poles were stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park sometime over the weekend. Police say one of the stolen items includes a Canadian flag.
-
Here’s how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soarsA new survey found Ontarians are tipping 53 per cent more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic, which Restaurants Canada says amounts to an average tip of 18.9 per cent.
-
Downtown Kitchener block closed, emergency crews on sceneKing Street West between Queen and Frederick streets is closed in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in SaanichPolice are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who assaulted another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.
-
Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waitsTravellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.
-
$80,000 barn fire near St. ThomasNo one was hurt after a barn caught fire north of St. Thomas on Monday night. Crews from four different municipalities were called to Truman Line shortly after 8 p.m.